Kate Middleton shares rare look into royal life with George, Charlotte, Louis

File footage





Prince William and Kate Middleton delighted royal fans for the Queen’s Jubilee when they shared a rare glimpse into their family life at the Cambridge home with kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to social media to share intimate photos of Kate’s downtime with the royal kids, in which the Duchess was seen baking cakes with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The kitchen was seen decorated with Union Jack buntings, presumably in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and the kids looked pleased with their cake-making skills as Kate looked on proudly.





The post was sweetly captioned: “Baking cakes for the local community in Cardiff to enjoy at a Platinum Jubilee Street party taking place today! We hope you like them!”

Kate and Prince William travelled with their two oldest kids to Cardiff on Saturday, before returning to London for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee party in the evening.