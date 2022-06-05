Prince William praises Queen with cheeky joke on her age

Prince William is gushing over Queen and her service to Britain.



Saturday night, the Buckingham Palace marked concert night to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee with prominent working members of the royal family.

During the star-studded event, Prince William went up on the stage to pay his respect to Her Majesty, recounting how she is almost a century old.

"While no one's grandmother thanks them for talking about their age, my own grandmother has been alive for nearly a century," he quipped.

"During that time, mankind has benefitted from unimaginable technological developments and scientific breakthroughs.

"And although those breakthroughs have increased our awareness of the impact humans have on our world, our planet has become more fragile.

"Today, in 2022, as the Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee, the pressing need to protect and restore our planet has never been more urgent."

He said: "Like her, I am an optimist. Decades of making the case for taking better care of our world, has made the environmental issue at the top of the agenda.

"More and more businesses and politicians are answering the call, and perhaps most inspiringly, the call is now being spearheaded by an amazing and united generation of people across the world."