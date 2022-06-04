Nick Jonas awestruck as he gets a surprise from 'biggest fan' Priyanka Chopra before concert

File Footage

Nick Jonas got a surprise from wife Priyanka Chopra ahead of Jonas Brothers’ concert in Las Vegas.

Taking to Instagram, the If I Fall singer shared a video of his hotel room as he finds champagne with balloons along with a sweet note from his wife written on a board.

"Vegas residency baby crush it! Wish I could be there!” the message on the white board read. “Love, Pri."

The singer could be heard saying the reel, “So powerful, so nice. Thanks babe!”

Re-sharing the video on her stories, The Matrix Resurrections star wrote, "Your biggest fan. I love you jaan! Crush it! @nickjonas”

“Who is going to be in Vegas tonight?" PeeCee asked her 78.8 million followers.

Nick is in Vegas these days for Jonas Brothers’ residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Priyanka could not be there physically to cheer for him so she arranged the surprise.

The couple recently welcomed their baby girl Malti Marie home after she had to spend 100 plus days in the NICU post birth.

“Nick and Priyanka could not be happier to have their little girl at home with them,” a source told Us Weekly.

“These past few months have been heart-wrenching but both parents did not give up hope and remained optimistic.”