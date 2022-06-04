Vivica A. Fox Reacts to Jada Pinkett Smith's comments on Oscars Slap: 'It was a little cold’

File Footage





Vivica A. Fox got emotional as she addressed Jada Pinkett Smith's ‘self-righteous’ response to her husband Will Smith’s infamous slap during Oscars 2022.

The Kill Bill actor was asked by fellow guest host Carson Kressley what she thought about Pinkett’s comments over the Academy Awards incident on the The Wendy Show.

“This is going to be difficult for me,” replied Fox as she tried to hold back her tears. “These are my peers. I’ve done a movie with both of them.”

She said, referring to the Girls Trip actor’s comments on her Red Table Talk show, “When I saw this video last night... It made me cry. I really felt that to be a partner to Will Smith — whose career basically took a crumble that night… we were all rooting for Will Smith."

"We wanted him to win. Will Smith that night, as far as I was concerned, was going to be crowned this generation's Sidney Poitier, which is a huge honor," Fox added.

“I felt to be a good partner, there was no accountability,” she remarked. "Will Smith was defending her honor. That was the reason he walked onstage and slapped, because he felt like his wife had been offended."

"I have love for the Smiths. I know their children. I’ve watched them grow up. I just wish we could have just a little more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada’s part and that’s my feelings," Fox expressed her thoughts.

She noted, "Let's not forget that Chris Rock was assaulted—we cannot forget that—for basically telling a joke that I really felt wasn't that bad.”

Then Kressley added that he thought Pinkett’s seemed like a “robot” in the video, to which Fox agreed as she added, “It was a little cold.”

Earlier, reacting to the Oscars incident, Pinkett said, "About Oscar night. My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile."

"With the state of the world today, we need 'em both, and we all actually need one another more than ever," she continued. "Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years — and that's (to) keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening."