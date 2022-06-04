Prince Harry, Meghan Markle took Lili to see Queen right after UK touchdown: Pal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not delay to take their children to Windsor Castle after landing in UK, MainOnline confirms.

As the Sussex baby, Lilibet Diana, turns one year old today, it is expected that both Meghan and Harry will take their children to celebrate the birthday alongside Her Majesty.

Meanwhile, the monarch has opted out of all her Jubilee commitments, making her schedule free for the day. While she will not be making a trip to Epsom Derby, the 96-year-old will also not mark attendance at the Jubilee Party at Buckingham Palace.

According to Meghan pal, Omid Scobie, the couple introduced their youngest child to the Queen on Thursday.

In 2021, the Sussexes revealed that they named their daughter after the Queen's nickname.

Their statement read: “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet.