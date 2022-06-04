Meghan Markle told Britons are 'going to like you' if you act 'more like Kate'

Meghan Markle tried to reel in Britons by 'acting' more like Kate Middleton, says expert.

Deborah Davies, through her psychic abilities, spilt the things that are going on in Meghan's head as she spends the weekend with the royal family.

Speaking exclusively to Daily Star, Davies said: "Meghan is too much of a narcissist to try and rebuild her relationship with Kate."

She added: "I think that Harry's sold it to her as 'look, you know this is an ideal opportunity to get back in with the British public, they are going to love you, just act a bit more like Kate does'.

"At the end of the day, she's an actress I think he's sold it to her on those lines, it was interesting to see the other day, a photograph was published, she was wearing a dress that was by one of Kate's favourite designers."

Debbie continued: "She knows all she needs to do is act a bit more like Kate, in her mind, the British public love Kate and if she acts more like her and dresses more like her.

"I wouldn't be surprised if she's dressing like her, whenever she's there and having her picture taken, I think she's going to be dressing a bit like Kate to play that role."

Continuing to Meghan's trip as a giant publicity stunt, Davies added: "It's as plain to see as the nose on your face what's going on behind the scenes.

"Five minutes ago they were on Oprah claiming the Royal Family were racist etc, she was traumatised by the way they behaved, now we have the whole of the UK's attention focused on the Royal Family, she wants to be here.

"I believe she had no intention of ever really stepping foot back here but of course, we have this huge royal celebration going on and that has changed things because she's very attention-seeking."