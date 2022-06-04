Johnny Depp to collaborate with Jeff Beck on new album after libel case win

Johnny Depp will be releasing new album with Jeff Beck next month after his win in the defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.
A representative of the Pirates of the Caribbean star confirmed his upcoming collaboration with the guitarist to E! News.
The news was first broke by Beck when he told the crowd during his and Depp’s performance in Gateshead, England, on 2nd June, a day after the verdict was announced, according to The Guardian.
He said, “I’m gonna take this opportunity and tell you I met this guy five years ago, and we’ve never stopped laughing since.”
“We actually made an album. I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in July,” Beck added while Depp bowed to the crowd as per Variety.
This project will mark the first major project of the actor-musician after the jury ruled in his favour in the bombshell trial that lasted for six weeks.
Depp first joined Beck onstage on the guitar in a concert in Sheffield on 29th May then the duo later performed at Robert Albert Hall in London, a concert which was also attended by Depp’s ex Kate Moss.
Catherine Zeta-Jones thanks Queen Elizabeth for her services
Royal fans left worried after palace statement says Queen to skip jubilee event
Kourtney Kardashian collaborates with Gwyneth Paltrow after being accused of copying ideas
'How long until Kim Kardashian starts arguing for Amber Heard's innocence?'
Queen Elizabeth canceled Saturday event for Lilibet's birthday?
Snoop Dogg mocked Amber Heard for losing defamation case against Depp?