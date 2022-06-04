Lily James opens up on rumours she's launching music career post 'Pam & Tommy'

Lily James addressed the rumours that she's planning to launch her music career with two new singles this summer.

The 33-year-old was recently surrounded with claims that she's planning to move on from acting after Pam & Tommy.

The Sun previously reported that James is eyeing stepping into the world of musicians with her 'great voice'.

"She has written and performed two amazing songs with DJ Yoda, called Airplane Mode and Breathe," the source said.

"Lily was planning on releasing one last year but everything got delayed. Now she has decided to treat fans to two tracks rather than one." the insider dished.

"She loves singing and has a great voice. She cannot wait for people to hear what they come up with," the publication previously reported.