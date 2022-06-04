Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck moving in together in $60M California home: Report

Jennifer Lopez and beau Ben Affleck are taking a step ahead in their romance.
The couple has reportedly found their dream home for $60 million in Beverly Hills after a rigorous house hunt for months.
As per TMZ, both JLo and Affleck's houses are currently surrounded by trucks, suggesting they are finally moving out of their respective homes to be together.
However, the lovebirds have not made an official statement confirming the news.
The couple was originally engaged from 2002 to 2004 before parting ways due to excessive media attention. The duo rekindles their romance almost after twenty years, in 2021.
