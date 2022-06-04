Kourtney Kardashian collaborates with Gwyneth Paltrow after being accused of copying ideas

Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney Kardashian have teamed up to launch a new product days after the former praised the latter when she was asked a question about "Poosh".

"Are you upset that Poosh copied you," asked a fan about Kourtney Kardashian's wellness platform.

The Ironman actress said, "This idea that women need to be in competition is legacy patriarchy ****.There is a room for every woman to fulfill her dreams. I used to fall prey to this kind of thinking years ago,so I understand where it comes from."

She added, "Now I get so happy when I see there is a wellness business.There is a place for all of us plus Kourtney Kardashian is a really a good person and also #KravisForever."

Kourtney Kardashian on Thursday shared Paltrow's Instagram post about a new candle they are launching together.

Paltrow wrote an inspirational note before announcing the collaboration with Kourtney Kardashian.