 
close
Saturday June 04, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian collaborates with Gwyneth Paltrow after being accused of copying ideas

Kourtney Kardashian collaborates with Gwyneth Paltrow after being accused of copying ideas

By Web Desk
June 04, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian collaborates with Gwyneth Paltrow after being accused of copying ideas

Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney Kardashian have teamed up to launch a new product days after the former praised the latter when she was asked a question about "Poosh".

"Are you upset that Poosh copied you," asked a fan about Kourtney Kardashian's wellness platform.

The Ironman actress said, "This idea that women need to be in competition is legacy patriarchy ****.There is a room for every woman to fulfill her dreams. I used to fall prey to this kind of thinking years ago,so I understand where it comes from."

She added, "Now I get so happy when I see there is a wellness business.There is a place for all of us plus Kourtney Kardashian is a really a good person and also #KravisForever."

Kourtney Kardashian collaborates with Gwyneth Paltrow after being accused of copying ideas

Kourtney Kardashian on Thursday shared Paltrow's Instagram post about a new candle they are launching together.

Kourtney Kardashian collaborates with Gwyneth Paltrow after being accused of copying ideas

Paltrow wrote an inspirational note before announcing the collaboration with Kourtney Kardashian.