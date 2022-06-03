Piers Morgan mocks Meghan Markle with photos of Prince Louis from Palace balcony

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan mocked Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle with stunning photos of Prince Louis from the Palace balcony.



In the pictures, the young prince held his ears and appeared to yell as more than 70 military aircraft thundered overhead in a ceremonial fly-past.

Piers Morgan took to Twitter saying, “Is this when Aunty Meghan arrived?” along with laughing face emoticons.

The royal family traditionally appears on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to wave to crowds after the Trooping the Colour military parade.

Queen Elizabeth II´s great-grandson -- fifth in line to the throne -- acted much like any other child his age.



At other points he jumped up and down and waved at the planes, which included the Royal Air Force Red Arrows display team trailing red, white and blue smoke.

Louis also pulled a face, fingers in his mouth, which prompted a quiet word from his mother, perhaps about the wind changing direction.