Meghan Markle slammed for ‘self-promoting, thrusting’ herself into a palace window

Meghan Markle has been slammed for ‘thrusting’ herself in Palace windows for a bit of self-promotion.

This claim has been made by royal biographer Tom Bower, during her interview with GB News.

She was quoted saying, “I thought it was extraordinary how she thrusted herself at the window. with her oversized hat and a big smile and lowered the window of of the car so she could be seen.”

“Here is this woman who hasn't apologised for all the lies she told on Oprah Winfrey and all the terrible, terrible trouble she's caused the Royal Family.”

“Not least, the racist allegations. She just comes over here to promote herself. The one good thing, I do think that is terribly shame, that the Queen can't go to St Paul's [on Friday].”

“But it does mean that Netflix can't get the pan from Meghan to the Queen. That's cut out now.”