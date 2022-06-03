Prince Harry, Meghan Markle welcomed with cheers at Jubilee service

File footage





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being welcomed back to the UK with open arms it seems after the couple was reportedly cheered on as they joined the royal family at a thanksgiving service for the second day of Queen’s Jubilee.

According to Mirror UK, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex elicited a loud, largely positive, reaction from the crowds lining the streets as they arrived at the cathedral; the appearance marks the first royal event for them since Megxit in 2020.

While a few boos could be heard in the crowd, the outlet reported that the cheering drowned out the boos by the time Harry and Meghan reached the west door of the cathedral and were greeted by the Dean of St Paul’s.

As per the outlet, Prince Harry and Meghan were seated in the second row of the congregation, alongside cousins Princess Beatrice and Eugenie and their husbands.

Lady Sarah Chatto, the daughter of Princess Margaret, also sat in the second row with her family.

Both Prince Harry and Meghan are yet to be seen with the Queen after it was announced last night that the monarch would miss Friday’s service because of ‘discomfort’.