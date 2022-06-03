Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing ‘very frosty reunion’ from royals at Jubilee

The Queen’s Jubilee invite reportedly came with a ‘very frosty reunion’ in the mix for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

This claim has been made by the Daily Mirror’s Royal Editor Russell Myers, in his interview with Sky News Australia.

He was quoted saying, “They promised the Queen that they wouldn’t upstage her.”

Certain people at the Palace were very, very nervous about their attendance here. So we weren't sure if they were going to come or not, but they have been invited.”

“The Queen has always said they are much-loved members of the family. They seemed like they were having a good time, there was no sense of nervousness.”

“We saw a couple of pictures of Meghan having a sort of playful chat with the children. But I still think it’s very, very frosty in some quarters.”

Before concluding he added, “There needs to be a lot of water under the bridge before they are invited around the Christmas dinner table anytime soon.”