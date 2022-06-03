Buckingham Palace rejects Kim Kardashian's plea to attend Platinum Jubilee party

The officials at Buckingham Palace and BBC publicist have reportedly rejected Kim Kardashian's request to attend the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday.

According to The Sun, the Skims founder's rep requested tickets for the royal event however her request was turned down 'as tickets had already gone to military personnel's family and military VIPs.'

Kim, who recently flew to London with her beau Pete Davidson to witness the historic royal event, is reportedly looking for ways to acquire the tickets by other means.

Daily Mail also reported that the reality star wants to attend the celebration so badly that she doesn't mind if the tickets are 'not VIP'.

"Kim rarely gets turned down to attend any event, so this has been quite surprising, especially as she doesn't visit the UK often," an insider spilt the beans to the publication.

"Kim and Pete love the Royal Family and really wanted to be a part of this special celebration," the source added.