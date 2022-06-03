Amber Heard attorney declares actress 'cannot' pay damages

Amber Heard lawyer is speaking loud and clear for the star after Johnny Depp wins defamation suit.
Elaine Bredehoft spoke about her client's liability for $10million damages and a further $5million (£4million) in punitive damages on Wednesday and confessed that Heard will 'absolutely not' be able to pay the whopping amount to Depp.
Speaking further of the trial, Elaine declared that the jury was 'influenced by social media' while making their decision, indicating that the jurors were biased towards Depp.
After the devastating outcome, Heard said she was "heartbroken" but "even even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women".
"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words," she said in a statement, which was shared on social media.
"I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.
"I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women."
