Johnny Depp’s Hollywood career ‘in the gutters’ despite winning Amber Heard defamation trial

Hollywood insiders break down Johnny Depp’s “limited chances” of winning favours within the movie industry despite having won the Amber Heard defamation case.
This claim has been made by a Hollywood agent close to People magazine.
They explained that while it is likely that Dep will receive some job offers in the future, because of his inherent “likability,” there is still a chance “he will never be who he once was.”
The agent was also quoted telling the publication that this “is a time to just move on and, if needed, to lick your wounds. Years of building up reputations have been torn down on both sides in a couple of weeks. Nobody truly won.”
