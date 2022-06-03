Liam Payne clears the air around his controversial remarks on Zayn Malik

Liam Payne said he will always stand by his former One Direction band member Zayn Malik as he clarifies controversial comments he made on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast on Tuesday.

The Strip That Down singer took to Twitter to clear the air surrounding his comments that received plenty of hate online.

He tweeted, “Guys - I wouldn’t normally comment on this stuff but when its your family it’s hard to let it slide.”

“They mentioned a specific incident involving Zayn which I responded to - but listening back maybe I didn’t articulate myself as well as I could have,” Liam added.

He further wrote, “I was saying that there will always be things we disagree on but that I will always, always be on his side. That’s family.”

Concluding his statement, Liam wrote, “Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever.”

Earlier, Logan asked the singer about an online feud of Zayn with his brother Jake Paul back in 2020 following which Zayn’s then girlfriend Gigi Hadid bashed Paul as “irrelevant” and defended her boyfriend as a “respectful king.”

Liam replied, “She tweeted something about get yourself a respectful man or something. That one didn’t age very well,” referring to Gigi and Zayn’s split last year following her mother Yolanda’s accusation that the singer had shoved her into a dresser.

He further talked about the 29-year-old, saying, “There’s many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there’s many reasons why I’ll always, always be on his side.”

“If I had had to go through what he went through, through his growth and whatever else. You know are your parents very supportive?” he added.

“My parents are overly supportive to the point where it’s annoying at times and they don’t even mind me saying that. And Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense.”

Liam continued: “You can always look at the man for where he is and say, ‘Oh, yeah, whatever that guy’s a (expletive).’ Right? But at the end of the day, once you understand what he’s been through to get to that point, and also whether or not he even wanted to be there…”

“I’m so misunderstood by myself more than anyone, like I don’t know what I’m doing or why I’m here. It’s like, I can’t sit here and (expletive) on him because of whatever.”