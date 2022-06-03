Priyanka Chopra ‘enchanted’ by Deepika Padukone’s style at 2022 Cannes: Pic

Deepika Padukone leaves Priyanka Chopra awestruck with her breathtaking looks at the Cannes Film Festival in France.



On Thursday, the Gehraiyaan actress turned to Instagram to post a video of a compilation of her uber-stylish looks at Cannes as a jury member.

In the clip, the diva sent pulsing soaring with her splendid attires. From an orange gown to ruffled white and black shimmery sarees, the Cocktail actress made an impressive statement at the festival.

In no time, the 36-year-old garnered lots of love from her fans on her video, however, what grabbed everyone’s attention was the Quantico actress' comment.



Padukone’s Bajirao Mastani co-star, who is known for her awe-inspiring looks at red carpets, dropped a heart-eyed emoticon on her video.

Padukone will next be seen in movies including Pathaan opposite Shahrukh Khan and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.