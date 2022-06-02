Amber Heard’s attorney accuses jury of being ‘contaminated, unfair’

File Footage

Amber Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft shares fears surrounding the jury being ‘unfair’ and ‘contaminated’ with social media chatter before deliberations.



She made the admissions during her interview with the Today Show.

There, she began by proposing the positiy of tampering and admitted, “Absolutely. Jurors [weren’t supposed to be looking at social media], but how can you not [be aware]?”

“They went home every night. They have families. Their families are on social media.”

“We had a 10-day break in the middle because of the judicial conference. There is no way they couldn’t have been influenced by it. It was was horrible.”