Pakistani celebrities cheer for Johnny Depp’s epic win against Amber Heard: Pics

Pakistani celebrities cheer for Johnny Depp’s epic win against Amber Heard: Photos

Pakistani celebrities have recently reacted to Johnny Depp’s win in the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

On Wednesday, the jury gave its unanimous verdict in favour of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

They decided that the Aquaman actress’ op-ed was “false, defamatory and said with malice”.

Following his victory, several Pakistani actors and actresses cheered for the Alice in Wonderland star on social media.

Among them, Sana Javed was the first one to give out her reaction on the verdict.

Taking to Instagram story, the Khaani actress shared a slew of photos of Depp and expressed her elation on his success.



Interestingly, Mishi Khan, known for speaking up on politics and social issues, took a hilarious dig at Depp’s win when she called Amber Heard an “American Reham Khan” on her IG post.



Moreover, Meray Paas Tum Ho star Hira Mani also turned to IG story to express her joy for the Sleepy Hollow actor.



Other than that, Sabaat actress Mawra Hocane also shared Depp's latest post along with a heart emoticon on her IG story.

Meanwhile, singer-actor Ali Zafar took to Twitter and penned down his emotions.





