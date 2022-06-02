Amber Heard’s lawyer claims ‘televising’ trial made it ‘a zoo’: ‘It was was horrible!’

File Footage

Amber Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft speaks out about the judge’s decision to “televise” the trial and transform it into more of a “zoo.”



the lawyer, Elaine made these revelations during her interview with the Today Show.

In the interview, she began by admitting, “There is no way they couldn’t have been influenced by it. It was horrible. It was really, really lopsided.”

She also went on to say, “I was against cameras in the courtroom and I went on record with that and argued against it because of the sensitive nature of this. It made it a zoo.”