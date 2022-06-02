Video: Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee kicks off ‘spectacular flypast’

Queen Elizabeth kicks off her celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee week with a ‘spectacular’ airshow.
The celebration was shared on the Royal Family’s Instagram page, as part of a reel.
The reel showed off millions of spectators lining the streets of Buckingham Palace, while fighter jets came in with a 70 aerial numeral.
Later in the video, the planes made a return with red, white and blue tails stringing along, across the sky, in the colours of Britain’s flag.
