Johnny Depp a ‘loose cannon’ after Amber Heard defamation case win?

Executives and industry experts address Johnny Depp’s future prospects within Hollywood, as well as his increased volatility since defamation case win.
These claims have been made by a Hollywood insider, and according to ET they issued dire warnings about Mr Depp “But I don't think he's going to get big, big, big studio jobs where there's so much on the line.”
The industry insider also went on to add, “If he's throwing bottles and taking drugs, and he's late, they're not gonna put up with the tardiness that costs a boatload of money for somebody who isn't a shining star any longer.”
At the end of the day, “It's too risky to put a guy like that into billion-dollar franchises now.”
