Bollywood celebrities’ reaction to Johnny Depp’s epic win against Amber Heard: Photos

Johnny Depp is over the moon after his momentous win in the $50 million defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.
While making headlines for six consecutive weeks, a jury unanimously ruled in favour of the Pirates of the Caribbean star on Wednesday.
Following this win, the ardent fans of the actor and celebrities all over the world were delighted to hear this news and expressed their excitement on social media.
Interestingly, Bollywood celebrities also reacted to the Alice in Wonderland actor’s victory on social media.
Baaghi actress Disha Patani took to her Instagram story and posted a photo of the actor in his Jack Sparrow ensemble. The actress wrote, “Nobody can ever replace you” in the caption.
The singer-actor Sophie Choudry, on the other hand, spoke about how “abuse has no gender" in her caption.
Sharing a photo of the actor on her IG story, Choudry said, “Tell the world, I Johnny Depp, a man, am a victim too of domestic abuse. See how many people believe or side with you. 6 years later, he told his truth and won both in and out of court.”
Similarly, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star Neil Nitin Mukesh also extended his support to Depp by sharing a photo on his IG story and penned, “And there is justice” in the caption.
Meanwhile, model-actor Kushal Tandon sided with Sleepy Hollow actor and felt like “a personal win”.
He congratulated Depp and said, “This sets precedent stuff for the future. Congrats Mr Depp.”
