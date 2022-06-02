Johnny Depp rejoices as ‘times are a changin’ after ‘humble’ win against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp celebrates his monumental case win against Amber Heard on social media.

The actor showcased his celebratory excitement via a music overlay onto his video.

The video included a clip of Depp signing his typed statement while Bob Dylan’s song The Times They Are A-Changin’ played in the background.

The postmarked a “changing tide” for Depp after his lengthy battle against Amber Heard ended.

It also included a caption that read, “In real time…. the times HAVE CHANGED!!”

“Humble thanks to all who stand up for themselves and the truth”.

