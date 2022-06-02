 
Thursday June 02, 2022
Johnny Depp rejoices as ‘times are a changin’ after ‘humble’ win against Amber Heard

By Web Desk
June 02, 2022
Johnny Depp celebrates his monumental case win against Amber Heard on social media.

The actor showcased his celebratory excitement via a music overlay onto his video.

The video included a clip of Depp signing his typed statement while Bob Dylan’s song The Times They Are A-Changin’ played in the background.

The postmarked a “changing tide” for Depp after his lengthy battle against Amber Heard ended.

It also included a caption that read, “In real time…. the times HAVE CHANGED!!”

“Humble thanks to all who stand up for themselves and the truth”.

Check it out below: