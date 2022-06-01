Ewan McGregor deplores Star Wars fans for racism against Moses Ingram: Video

Ewan McGregor has recently bashed fans of Star Wars for sending horrendous, racist messages to his co-star Moses Ingram on social media.



Moses, who debuts as Reva Sevanda in new Obi-Wan Kenobi series, revealed on Monday that she has been receiving racist, bigoted messages online after the show was broadcast last week.

On Tuesday, the franchise Stars Wars posted a video message from Ewan on Instagram and Twitter in which he defended the 29-year-old, saying, “there's no place for racism in this world”.

Ewan commented, “It seems that some of the fan base have decided to attack Moses Ingram online and send her the most horrendous, racist DMs. I heard some of them this morning and it just broke my heart.”

Ewan applauded Moses for her exceptional performance in the series.

“She is a brilliant actor, a brilliant woman and absolutely amazing in this series,” adding that he had been “sickened to the stomach to know that this had been happening to her”.

In this clip, the actor asserted, “I just want to say as the leading actor in the series, as the executive producer on the series, that we stand with Moses.”

He continued, “We love Moses, and if you are sending her bullying messages, you're no Star Wars fan in my mind.”

Watch Ewan McGregor's clip here:



