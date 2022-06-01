Royal family ‘trying to repair’ feud with Prince Harry, Meghan during Jubilee

File Footage

As reports of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming UK visit causing worry in the royal family go around, one royal expert has claimed that the family is actually trying their best to find a way to repair their relationship with the Sussexes.

Royal expert Nick Bullen told Fox News in a recent chat that while the royal family may be ‘nervous’ about Prince Harry and Meghan being a part of the Queen’s Jubilee after their bombshell interviews in recent months, the family is also very much ready to welcome them back.

According to Bullen: “I think the household really wants Harry and Meghan, as well as the children, to be part of the family.”

“What I’m told is that the whole family is really trying to repair the relationship with Harry," the True Royalty podcast founder added.

He continued: “There is a real hope within the family, from the queen, the Prince of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton, that the relationships with the Sussexes can be repaired.”

“Because at heart, William and Harry are two brothers who’ve loved and supported each other for so many years. For the Prince of Wales, this is his son whom he loves and supports. For the queen, this is her grandson, someone she loves and adores very much. Everybody wants to repair this relationship for different reasons.”

Bullen further added: “All I hear from all the households, whether it’s Buckingham Palace, Clarence House, or Kensington Palace, is that they want to find a way to repair this relationship.”



