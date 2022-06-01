Meghan Markle slammed for ‘ignoring’ Thomas Markle: ‘Call yourself compassionate?’

After her father Thomas Markle gets hospitalized for a stroke, Meghan Markle slammed for calling herself compassionate.

Royal author and biographer Tom Bower has blasted this allegation.

According to Express UK, he urged the Duchess to visit her estranged father and was quoted saying, “Meghan has always said that she's a very compassionate person.”



“And if compassion was at all necessary right now, it would mean she would go to her father's bedside, about two and a half hours' drive south of where she lives, and give him some comfort and reassurance. We wait to see what happens.”

This warning comes shortly after a poll found nearly 87% wanting a reconciliation.