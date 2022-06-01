ACLU calls for ‘reimbursement’ after Johnny Depp ‘forces them’ to testify’

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has slapped Johnny Depp with a lawsuit of their own for the unpaid billables in the Amber Heard defamation case.

The news was brought to light by novelist Grey Ellis and referenced a document filed into New York county.

It reads, “CLU refused to voluntarily hand over documents pertaining to the case, so Johnny Depp asked a judge to to legally compel them to respond ~ his motion was granted.” (sic)

“Now the ACLU wants Johnny Depp to reimburse them $86,253.26 for time taken preparing & submitting the docs. Nuts.”

