Queen denied Meghan, Harry balcony appearance to 'prevent' Andrew presence

Queen stopped Meghan, Harry from balcony appearance to 'prevent' Andrew presence

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry balcony snub on Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations is because of potential Prince Andrew backlash, says expert.

Angela Levin, during her conversation with Sky News, says the Queen has made the tough decision to spare the family from public wrath. Andrew was accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre multiple times. The Duke was later banished by the Queen, where he also lost his military titles.

Sky News host Kay Burley spoke to Ms Levin on the show.

Ms Burley asked: "Will we see [Meghan and Harry] on the balcony?".

Ms Levin replied, "No, the Queen has been firm about that".

"The way she has done it is if you are not a working royal, you can't be on it.

"That's a way of stopping Prince Andrew from going out [on the balcony]".

She continued: "I think there would be quite a feeling of anger amongst us all [if Andrew were to appear]".

Queen, along with other working royals including Prince Charles, William, Camilla, Kate Middleton and more will mark Trooping the Colour on Thursday.