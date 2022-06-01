Prince Andrew continues to live 'high on the hog' after Queen banishment

Prince Andrew is still holding on to his 'luxury' life by virtue of the Queen.



Russell Myers, the royal editor at the Daily Mirror says that military titles rip has not as much impacted the Duke of York, who continues to live the life of luxury.

Speaking to last week’s episode of Pod Save The Queen, he said: “He’s been visiting the Queen, and people that are close to him have said that he has been round there every day.

“Some of the staff have said, quite jokingly, that you can set your watch by him turning up just before lunch and just before he goes riding — taking full advantage of the incredible facilities available to the Queen at Windsor Castle and on the Windsor estate.

Meanwhile, Andrew has reportedly convinced the 96-year-old to let him make a comeback with Garter Day for her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

My Myers said: “And that is quite interesting because not only had he been sort of banished from the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, but it appears that he is convincing the Queen and the other people who are organising the Garter event on June 13 that he can attend.

“And he will be attending it in a private capacity as sort of a Knight of the Order which is very, very interesting, because it will be mentioned in the Court Circular.

“Does that make him a royal? Royal business is mentioned in the Court Circular — it is the historical record of the events that are taking place.”

He continued: “The Palace was trying not to make a big deal out of it but I think it is a big deal. I think it puts him on that platform.

“He’s put himself front and centre, like we saw at Prince Philip’s memorial service — walking his mother down the aisle to her seat — at Westminster Abbey.

“And again, at this Garter event. Will we see him at any Platinum Jubilee celebrations? Who knows?

“There is an argument that he will be at the Service of Thanksgiving of course, because that is not only a public event, it’s also a private, family event — it’s half and half.”

Andrew was accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre, trafficked to him by paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. As a result of the defamation, Quen stripped important titles off of the Duke's chest.