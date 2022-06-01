West Indies series an opportunity to prepare for World Cup 2023: Babar Azam

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. Photo: AFP/file

LAHORE: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Wednesday said the Green Shirts were preparing for the upcoming home series against West Indies in view of the 50-over ICC World Cup 2023.



Three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League One-Day Internationals between Pakistan and the West Indies will be played at Multan Cricket Stadium on June 8, 10, and 12.

Talking to journalists, Babar said, "It feels good to meet and interact with the media in this way [physically]. The cricketers had been holding virtual press conferences and media talks due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Responding to a question about Multan’s weather conditions, Babar Azam said it will be scorching heat in the city but they were preparing themselves to play in the hot weather.

“We are excited to play in the post-COVID scenario,” the skipper said, adding that the series is very important for them as they would get points after winning the matches for the upcoming World Cup.

Azam vowed the Green Shirts will give their 100% in all fields of the game during the upcoming series against West Indies.

'Good combo with Rizwan'

Giving Muhammad Haris a chance as an opening batsman would be immature now, the skipper said, adding that the combination of Muhammad Rizwan and him as the openers has been going well.

The cricketer, however, said that the performance of Haris and other cricketers will be reviewed in the training camp.

Babar further stated that placing Shan Masood on a later position would be an injustice with him as he plays in the top order. Hailing the performance of Masood, the skipper said he will definably be given a chance in the ODI series.

'Playing well in all formats requires hard-work'

“I am good in white-ball format and will try to perform better in Test as well,“ he said, adding that he will try to improve his ranking.

"I dream to be no 1 in all the three formats but for that hard work is needed," he said, adding that he is working hard to achieve this target.

“It is needed to give continuous chance to players to make a good team,” the skipper said.