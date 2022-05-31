Vicky Kaushal, Amritpal Brinda dance to 'The Punjaabban Song' from ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’

Vicky Kaushal is promoting his fellow actor Varun Dhawan’s upcoming, highly-anticipated film Jug Jugg Jeeyo and his adorable gesture has won hearts over the internet.

The Sardar Udham actor has joined the groovy trend of dancing to The Punjaabban Song and teamed up with his pal and director Amritpal Singh Bindra for the jamming session.

On Tuesday, Vicky treated his 13.8M followers with the video. The actor left fans in awe with his killer dance moves.

Vicky and Bindra danced to the hook step from the song. Sharing the video, the Masaan actor wrote, "As Punjabi as it can get!!! Loved dancing to #NachPunjaabban with my brother @bindraamritpal. Our love and best wishes to the Team of #JugJugJeeyo … @varundvn @kiaraaliaadvani @anilskapoor @neetu54 @manieshpaul @mostlysane @raj_a_mehta @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies."

The video garnered massive praise in no time. As fans showered the post with love, actor Varun Dhawan, who features in the original video, called the duo, "Funjabis in the house."

He further added, "Amrittttt paaaaji best." Vicky’s wife Katrina Kaif also reacted and wrote, "@brindaamritpal uve killed it." Ananya Panday wrote, "Amrit !!!!! Best"