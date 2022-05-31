Alia Bhatt on missing Brahmastra promotional event: ‘I am there in Ranbir’s heart’

Alia Bhatt was not able to attend the promotional event of her most anticipated movie Brahmastra in Visakhapatnam in which she stars alongside husband Ranbir Kapoor.

However, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor said that even though she could not be there physically for the event, she is always present in her beau’s heart.

The actor recorded a video message for her fans while she herself is busy shooting for her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Alia said in the video as per Pinkvilla, “I really wish I could be there today with everyone. I am missing the whole team, Ayan, and Ranbir.”

“But I am there in spirit and especially there in Ranbir’s heart,” the 29-year-old added.

She even took to Instagram to gushed over the Sanju actor as he stepped out for the promotional event looking dapper in an all-white kurta sherwani.

“Oh hi,” Alia wrote sharing a picture of Ranbir with a heart emoji.

The couple will first time appear together in the mythology-based fantasy trilogy in which Amitabh Bachchan will also play a pivotal role.

The Ayan Mukerji directorial will hit the theaters 0n 9th September 2022.