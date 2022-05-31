Kim Kardashian dresses head-to-toe Barbie in new snaps: See Photo

Kim Kardashian is channelling her inner barbie for latest paparazzi photos.
The 41-year-old SKIMS founder displayed her sultry curves for the camera as she walked in a head-to-toe pink outfit on the streets of LA.
Kim's new photos were taken as she left her SKIMS photo shoot and headed to Ripley's Believe It or Not on Hollywood Boulevard.
The mother-of-four paired her velour cropped Balenciaga hoodie paired and some skintight leggings with a mini pink bag.
Showing off her incredible figures, Kim sent fans in a tizzy with her sheer confidence and style.
Take a look:
