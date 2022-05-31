Tom Cruise didn't want to make 'Top Gun: Maverick': reveals director

Tom Cruise made headlines with his recent release Top Gun: Maverick however the movie's directors revealed that the Hollywood A-lister didn't want to do the project.
During his conversation with Polygon, Joseph Kosinski shared that he was given only 30 minutes to convince Cruise for the project.
The 48-year-old filmmaker also shared that he had to fly off to Paris where Cruise was shooting Mission Impossible.
"And I basically had 30 minutes to pitch this film, which I didn't realize when we were flying over. But when I got there, I found that Tom really didn't want to make another Top Gun," he said.
"It's one of those moments as a director, you have one on every film, where you're on the spot to make a case for why this movie should be made. I had 30 minutes to do it," he added.
"And at the end of the pitch, he picked up the phone, he called the head of Paramount Pictures and said, 'We're making another Top Gun.'
"It's pretty impressive to see the power of a real movie star at that moment," the filmmaker recalled.
