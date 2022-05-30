Kartik Aaryan calls fee hike rumors ‘baseless’ following ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ success

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has received much love and praise for his recently released horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The film, which also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles, has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office in the early days of its second week.

Recently, reports started making rounds on the internet that the Love Aaj Kal 2 actor has hiked his fee. An Indian media outlet reported that after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik has hiked his fee to Rs35-40 crore per movie.

Reacting to the claims, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor denied the rumors of his fee hike. He turned to his Twitter handle, he said, "Promotion hua hai life mein. Increment nahi. Baseless."

On Sunday, the Luka Chuppi actor expressed his happiness to fans as his film entered the 100 crore club.

He posted a photo on his Instagram and captioned it, "100 crore wali smile (folded hands & heart emojis) #BhoolBhulaiyaa2."

On the work front, Kartik has many interesting projects in his pipeline. He will be next seen in Shehzada and Freddy.