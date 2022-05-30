Kanye West's former flame Julia Fox follows Kim Kardashian‘s fashion game: pictures inside

Julia Fox follows in Kim Kardashian’s footsteps!



The Uncut Gems star, who recently ended her whirlwind romance with rapper Kanye West, left onlookers in awe as she strutted down the sidewalk in a bold all-black leather ensemble, Los Angeles on Saturday.

The 32-year-old actress was the cynosure of all eyes as she walked in an avant-garde look that included a dramatic cat eye and bleached brows, similar to reality TV star Kim.

Previously, Kim posed with her bleached eyebrows and bombshell blonde curled hair in a muted brown Skims set.

The transformation was part of her campaign shoot for the new Skims collection, which the business mogul and TV personality also shared pictures of on her Instagram.

Julia confidently channeled the 1980s-style power dressing and donned an oversize backless duster that had massively structured shoulder pads.

The actor and model belted her trench coat over a low-cut metallic top and a black leather miniskirt.



During her short-lived but highly-publicized romance with Kanye West, 44, the two stepped out in numerous eye-catching ensembles. Seen in January 2022

The former dominatrix sported thigh-high pointed-toe stiletto boots and black Latex gloves.

There are other celebrities who have also embraced the bleached eyebrows trend Lady Gaga, Maisie Williams, and Kendall Jenner.