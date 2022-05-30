Meghan Markle ‘lacked understanding’ of ‘true significance of the Firm

File Footage

Experts believe Meghan Markle left the UK because she could not understand ‘the true significance’ of the Royal Family.



This claim has been made by a professor of marketing Cele Otnes, during her interview with Express UK.

She was quoted saying, “I think Kate, and Diana, and Camilla [adjusted] just by the virtue of being British.”



“Even if they hadn't had any association with the aristocracy and Kate didn't really, but Camilla and Diana certainly did –“

“They travelled in those circles – had the sort of natural socialisation process from the time of their young childhood, about the sort of the preciousness of the brands and how much had to be invested to keep the Royal Family brand at its pinnacle. Megan didn't have that kind of context.”

“It has all that socialisation and internalisation about, you know, protecting it. Megan had no understanding of that.”