Kourtney Kardashian drops loved-up pics with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian left fans swooning with her loved-up photos as the diva cosied up to her husband Travis Barker two weeks after her courthouse wedding.

Taking to Instagram, the 46-year-old reality star posted a series of PDA-filled photos with the Blink-182 drummer couple of weeks after the lovebirds officially tied the knot at a courthouse in Santa Barabra.

The recently-unveiled photos also included an adorable click in which Kourtney flaunted a heart-shaped pendant while she looked absolutely gorgeous in a short white dress.

The couple initially held a wedding ceremony sans legal binding in Las Vegas in April.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” Kourtney wrote on social media.