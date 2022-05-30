Kourtney Kardashian drops loved-up pics with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian left fans swooning with her loved-up photos as the diva cosied up to her husband Travis Barker two weeks after her courthouse wedding.
Taking to Instagram, the 46-year-old reality star posted a series of PDA-filled photos with the Blink-182 drummer couple of weeks after the lovebirds officially tied the knot at a courthouse in Santa Barabra.
The recently-unveiled photos also included an adorable click in which Kourtney flaunted a heart-shaped pendant while she looked absolutely gorgeous in a short white dress.
The couple initially held a wedding ceremony sans legal binding in Las Vegas in April.
“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” Kourtney wrote on social media.
Drake made headlines in 2020 when he started following the Punjabi singer on Instagram. Sidhu Moose Wala released his...
Snoop Dogg made a regretful announcement to call off his upcoming shows
Camila Cabello turns to social media to vent about the interruptions she faced during performance
Netflix is the world´s leading streaming platform, with 221.8 million subscribers at the end of 2021, but was a minor...
Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and others pay tributes to Sidhu Moose Wala on social media
David Beckham celebrates 50th birthday of his elder sister Lynne