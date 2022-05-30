 
close
Monday May 30, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Prince Harry ‘very much enjoying’ attention by Netflix report

Royal experts warn Prince Harry seems to have taken a liking to Netflix’s cameras

By Web Desk
May 30, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly been ‘starting to enjoy’ Netflix’s cameras in his face, experts warn.

This observation has been made by body language expert Judi James, in an interview with Express UK.

She was quoted saying, “Considering they've had a child and they've had lockdown and everything, they seem to have come out not much different.”

“He has moments of nervousness but as a performer, in front of the Netflix cameras, the words duck and water come to mind. And [Meghan] is just good anyway.”

“But he seems to be very much enjoying the high profile and the cameras and everything.”