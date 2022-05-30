Prince Harry ‘very much enjoying’ attention by Netflix report

Prince Harry has reportedly been ‘starting to enjoy’ Netflix’s cameras in his face, experts warn.
This observation has been made by body language expert Judi James, in an interview with Express UK.
She was quoted saying, “Considering they've had a child and they've had lockdown and everything, they seem to have come out not much different.”
“He has moments of nervousness but as a performer, in front of the Netflix cameras, the words duck and water come to mind. And [Meghan] is just good anyway.”
“But he seems to be very much enjoying the high profile and the cameras and everything.”
