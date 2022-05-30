Ed Sheeran will sing tribute to Queen Elizabeth

British singer Ed Sheeran will pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth and her late husband Prince Philip.
According to reports, the singer will perform his ballad "Perfect" at a Jubilee Pageant next weekend in special tribute to the Queen and Prince Philip.
The reports said that Sheeran will perform the song as images of the Queen and Prince Philip adorn the giant screens around the stage at the finale of the carnival procession through the streets of London on Sunday.
