Aryan Khan to Deepika Padukone: Some of the most trolled celebs of this week

There’s always a chance that at some point celebrities will be a target for keyboard warriors.

A lot of Bollywood celebrities were trolled this week for different reasons; From Deepika Padukone being ridiculed for her choice of fashion at Cannes to Ranveer Singh being trolled for backing Kamal Haasan’s movie and Aryan Khan faced the heat for not smiling at the paps – netizens found a lot of reasons to sow venom on social media.

Have a look!

Aryan Khan trolled for not smiling

Paparazzi captured Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan entering the venue in a car as he attended Karan Johar’s bash. Miffed internet users slammed Aryan for not being happy at all.

Deepika Padukone trolled for tail dress

Deepika Padukone’s tangerine gown with a dramatic train came in the way of her slaying on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress was constantly adjusting the extensive volume of fabric while posing for pictures. Netizens didn’t take it kindly and Deepika was trolled for ‘draping sheets’ and putting on a ‘poor show’.

Ranveer Singh trolled for praising Kamal Haasan’s film

Netizens lashed out at Ranveer Singh’s tweet in support of Kamal Haasan's upcoming Tamil action entertainer Vikram.

Twitter users trolled the actor for suddenly supporting the South film industry, while others questioned why he didn’t put in a word of praise for Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad.

Malaika Arora trolled for her dressing sense

For Karan Johar’s blingy birthday bash, Malaika Arora paired a pink satin bralette top with a neon green blazer and matching shorts. Her OOTN gave netizens a reason to slam her choice of fashion.



