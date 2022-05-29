Alia Bhatt enjoys London's sunshine in new pics, Arjun Kapoor drops hilarious comment

Alia Bhatt is all set to begin shooting for her upcoming Hollywood project, Heart Of Stone in London.

Amid her busy schedule, the Ganugubai Kathiawadi starlet has managed to share her beautiful snaps from her stay in the U.K.

Making fans’ Sunday bright and happy, the Raazi actress has dropped a couple of her gorgeous sunkissed pictures.

In the photos, Alia, 29, could be seen enjoying the sunny day and clear sky in a yellow-hued top and brown jeggings.

Sharing the pictures, the Highway actress wrote in the caption, "just give me my sunshine and I'll be on my way".

While fans showered her post with love and praise, Alia’s 2 States co-star Arjun Kapoor dropped a hilarious comment on her post hinting at her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

The Half Girlfriend actor wrote, “Sunshine is in mumbai shooting with Luv ranjan but!!!” and added a laughing emoticon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Besides Heart Of Stone, Alia will be next seen in Darlings, Jee Le Zaraa and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

She will also mark her first screen appearance with hubby Ranbir in Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated film Brahmastra.