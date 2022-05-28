Johnny Depp achieves his 'main goal' in lawsuit against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has already won the bombshell lawsuit against Amber Heard’s before the jurors' return on Tuesday for deliberations.

Experts are of the view that the Pirates of the Caribbean star has achieved his main goal as the court of public opinion sides with him.

New York Post quoted the Texas civil lawyer Katherine Lizardo, “When [Johnny Depp] stepped off the stand, I think he already won based on his definition of winning.”

“Because he already obtained the favour of the court of public opinion … once he told his story,” Lizardo added.

“I think for Johnny Depp, winning the legal side of the defamation claim does not matter to him.”

“Winning – it would just be icing on the cake for him because his main goal for filing the defamation lawsuit was to clear his name and to appeal to the court of public opinion.”

Moreover, the California based entertainment attorney Mitra Ahouraian expressed, “This case is about using the courts as a platform to tell his side of the story and clearing the record and swaying the court of public opinion.”

“He went into this knowing that all of this was going to come out,” Ahouraian said. “‘Fine, I do drugs, I battled addiction since I was young, but I am not a wife beater.’ And that’s all he’s trying to say.”