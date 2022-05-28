Nick Jonas reveals he entertains baby daughter with ‘old songs’

Nick Jonas has recently revealed he sings mostly old "classic songs" to his baby daughter Maltie Marie Jonas.
Entertainment Tonight reported that the singer-songwriter, who co-parents his daughter with Priyanka Chopra, appeared at the Golden Glove Awards where he spoke candidly about how he tried to serenade his baby girl.
“I sing to her. You know, I love to sing to her, and yeah, it’s beautiful,” said Nick.
Interestingly, the Jealous hit-maker told the outlet that he doesn’t sing from any Jonas brother's tracks to Matlie, rather he has been crooning old songs to her.
“I am singing just a lot of you know old classics. My wife kind of plays her more of the stuff that’s on the iPod or whatever, but I sing,” mentioned the 29-year-old.
Earlier, Nick called out his daughter a “blessing” on Kelly Clarkson Show.
He added, “It’s wonderful to have her home along with Priyanka”.
