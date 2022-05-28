Amber Heard lawyer stopped by 'Amber Alert', courtroom in frenzy: Watch

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp experienced a courtroom moment when an 'Amber Alert' alarm rang during the Friday proceedings.

Ben Rottenborn, Heard's attorney, while making his final arguments were interrupted by a strange commotion in the courtroom.

"There appears to be an Amber Alert," Judge Penney Azcarate said. "People are getting it on their phones that haven't silenced them."

It was later realised that the sound was a notification about a storm near Virginia.

What does Amber Alert mean?

As per the Amber Alert official website, "AMBER stands for America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response and was created as a legacy to 9-year-old Amber Hagerman, who was kidnapped while riding her bicycle in Arlington, TX, and then brutally murdered. Other states and communities soon set up their own AMBER plans as the idea was adopted across the nation.."

Meanwhile, in his closing arguments, Heard's attorney said: "If he (Johnny Depp) abused her one time, Amber wins," and accused Depp of having "almost all of" his witnesses on his payroll.

"Let's see the monster. Let's see the monster in the flesh," Rottenborn added, before playing the video of Depp slamming cabinets in their home.