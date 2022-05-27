Prince Harry ‘may break’ memoir promise to Queen as Netflix adds pressure

Royal experts fear Prince Harry may be forced to break his promise to the Queen if Netflix continues piling on the pressure.
This claim has been made by Daily Mail royal editor Rebecca English, in an interview with the Palace Confidential.
She was quoted saying, “I think it's fair to assume that there will be a lot of pressure on them to produce.”
“How much this will ratchet up the pressure on them to talk about their time as members of the Royal Family?” she wondered.
“To talk about what it was like to be part of the institution of the monarchy – which are things that Harry promised his grandmother he wouldn’t do?”
Royals ‘bracing’ as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get forced into delivering ‘things that get headlines’
Billie Eilish recalls 'feeling scared' on her first daytime TV debut at 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'
Amber Heard cries as she asks ex-husband Johnny Depp to leave her alone in final testimony
Amber Heard’s lawyer cross-examined Johnny Depp about his claims that his ex-wife punched him
Prince Harry a ‘hypocrite’ for claiming ‘pathological hatred of the press’ while prepping docuseries
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of creating a ‘human sleeping pill’ in the form of their new Netflix show