Prince Harry ‘may break’ memoir promise to Queen as Netflix adds pressure

Royal experts fear Prince Harry may be forced to break his promise to the Queen if Netflix continues piling on the pressure.



This claim has been made by Daily Mail royal editor Rebecca English, in an interview with the Palace Confidential.

She was quoted saying, “I think it's fair to assume that there will be a lot of pressure on them to produce.”



“How much this will ratchet up the pressure on them to talk about their time as members of the Royal Family?” she wondered.

“To talk about what it was like to be part of the institution of the monarchy – which are things that Harry promised his grandmother he wouldn’t do?”