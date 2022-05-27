Alia Bhatt reacts to adorable video of hubby Ranbir Kapoor playing with a baby

The internet is going gaga over Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor’s adorable video of holding and playing with a toddler.

The heartwarming video features the Rockstar actor holding a baby in his arms. The actor’s fans were awestruck to watch him cradling the baby with love and making the little one laugh in the video.

While the clip took the internet by storm, many users tagged Ranbir’s wife, star Alia Bhatt in the video.

Now, the Gangubai Kathiawadi diva, who is off to shoot for her Hollywood debut, has reacted to the viral video.

Alia, who is currently busy shooting for the Heart of Stone, took to her Instagram story and re-shared the reel with a comment that reads, “Ok. This video is a full vibe” and added a crying emoticon alongside.

In the video, the Barfi actor was seen dressed in a grey T-shirt and denim pants. He also sported a blue cap.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir, who tied the knot on April 14, this year, have many interesting projects in their pipeline.

The newlyweds will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which marks their first on-screen collaboration together. It is scheduled to be released in the cinemas on September 9, 2022.